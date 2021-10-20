Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 33,353 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,353 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $95,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

