Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 129,636 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $942,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.