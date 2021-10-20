Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

LVHD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 15,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

