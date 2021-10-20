indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INDI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 4,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,325. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $2,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

