BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

MFL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,005. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

