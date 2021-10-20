Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $304.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.42.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.44. 16,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,471,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

