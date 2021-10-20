Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $852.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $484,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

