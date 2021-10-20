The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

ALL stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.