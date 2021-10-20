Marshall Wace LLP Has $41.25 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of BHP Group worth $41,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 557,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 289,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 195.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

