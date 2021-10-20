Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.78 million and a P/E ratio of 31.33.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.