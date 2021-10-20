Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $41,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

