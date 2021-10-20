Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Phantomx has a market cap of $70,577.74 and $86.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.91 or 0.00305258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.