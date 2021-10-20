Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $57.67

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 2U by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.92. 12,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

