212 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $141,443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $79,949,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $550.05 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average of $452.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

