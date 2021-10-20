Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $15,051,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $13,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,063,000 after acquiring an additional 156,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avangrid by 3,932.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

