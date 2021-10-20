Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

