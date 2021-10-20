RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $486,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

