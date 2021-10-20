Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up to $27.16

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $27.97. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 1,290 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
