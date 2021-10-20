Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up to $27.16

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $27.97. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 1,290 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

