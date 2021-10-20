Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.