Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.