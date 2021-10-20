Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.28. Riskified shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 10,462 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riskified stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.