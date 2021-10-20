Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 147,841 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $54.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.