ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.42

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 170984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

