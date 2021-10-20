Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $510.14

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $510.14 and last traded at $508.49, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $506.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

