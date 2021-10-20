The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Up 5.4%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 96,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,952,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

