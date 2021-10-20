F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Down 3.8%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07. 3,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

