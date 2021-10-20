Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 10,800 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.