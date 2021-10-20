Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,109 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.