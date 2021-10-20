Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 2,511 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $441.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.