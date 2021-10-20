23,721 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

