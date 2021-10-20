Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 4,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

