Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. Okta reported sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day moving average of $244.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,534,566 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,877,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

