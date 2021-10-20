$11.79 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $11.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.91 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $45.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $45.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.67. 16,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,755. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

