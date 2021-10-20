Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Douglas Dynamics worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $864.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

