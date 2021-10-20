Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 118,587 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,587 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources comprises about 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Matador Resources worth $161,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 24,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

