Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,485,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,587 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources makes up 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $161,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 643,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,667. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

