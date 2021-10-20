Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,998. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

