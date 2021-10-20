Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 18.7%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 183,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,735. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

