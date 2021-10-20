Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

