Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 48 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $800.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $808.16 and a 200-day moving average of $725.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

