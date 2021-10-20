Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $414.08 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

