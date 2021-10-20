Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,483,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,263,000 after acquiring an additional 507,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

