Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.42 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

