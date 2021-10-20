Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

