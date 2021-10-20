Periscope Capital Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,631 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,597,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,555,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 163.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

