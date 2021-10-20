Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $364,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $4,940,000.

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

