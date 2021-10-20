Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 406 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 2,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

