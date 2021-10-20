Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 9.29% of StoneCastle Financial worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock worth $325,028. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

