Prudential PLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 110,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.