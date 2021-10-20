Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Exelon stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

