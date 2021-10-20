Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.91. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

